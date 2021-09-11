$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 2,133,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

