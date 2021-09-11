$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.94 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. 5,508,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

