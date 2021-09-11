54,521 Shares in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Shares of RINF opened at $30.03 on Friday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

