$55.58 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $55.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $215.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 112,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

