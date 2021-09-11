578 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

