$596.32 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post sales of $596.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.99 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

