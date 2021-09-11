$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The stock has a market cap of $717.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

