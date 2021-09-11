$7.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.11 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

