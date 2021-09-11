888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Purchases £93,840 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).
LON 888 opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.32. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.
