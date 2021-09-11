888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Purchases £93,840 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

LON 888 opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.32. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

