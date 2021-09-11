$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $93.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 30,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

