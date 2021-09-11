$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $93.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 30,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
