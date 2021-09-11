$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

