$97.61 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $97.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

