A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.