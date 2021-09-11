ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABB is well poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency. The company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses. High capital expenditures might also affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. Its earnings estimates have been raised for both 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

