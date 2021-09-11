ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 45 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 30.46.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

