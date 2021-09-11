Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.84 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce sales of $248.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.45 million to $251.30 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,594. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $317.62. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

