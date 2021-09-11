Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (ASX:AEG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

