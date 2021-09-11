Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 83,786 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

