ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 326,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

