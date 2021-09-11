Acadian Timber’s (ACAZF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their sell rating on shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Acadian Timber stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.