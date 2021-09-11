Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 229,402 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.