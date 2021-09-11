ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $47.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.