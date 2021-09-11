Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.32. 3,816,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

