Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 6,695 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

