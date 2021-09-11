Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

