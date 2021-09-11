Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 805,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 33.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 23.0% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 322.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 28,886,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

