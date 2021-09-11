adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €320.59 ($377.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ADS stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €299.05 ($351.82). 450,396 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

