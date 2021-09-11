Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,529 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $18.19 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

