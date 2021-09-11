Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 15,077 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $14.00 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

