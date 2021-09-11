Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after acquiring an additional 810,496 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

BERY stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

