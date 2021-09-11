Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

