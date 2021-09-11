Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 78,874 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,874 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

GUT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

