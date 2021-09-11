AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AVAV stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

