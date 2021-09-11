Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

