Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 64.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $32,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

