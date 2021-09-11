Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

