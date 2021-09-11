agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

AGL stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

