AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Head to Head Contrast

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

70.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.41% -6.92% -2.40% The Scotts Miracle-Gro 11.11% 66.94% 13.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.66 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.99 The Scotts Miracle-Gro $4.13 billion 2.05 $387.40 million $7.24 20.94

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and The Scotts Miracle-Gro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 1 6 1 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus price target of $237.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro beats AgroFresh Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.