AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops One Day Volume of $21,828.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $21,828.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00162694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043811 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.