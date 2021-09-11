Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.57. 3,194,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

