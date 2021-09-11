Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,784 shares of company stock worth $4,230,819. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

