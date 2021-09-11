Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

