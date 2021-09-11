Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $112.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

