Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 445.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $13,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

