Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

