Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.34

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $37.06 million and $1.53 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

