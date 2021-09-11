Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE:AQN opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$18.21 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.47. The company has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

