Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

TSE AQN opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$18.21 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

