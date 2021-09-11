Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $720.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

