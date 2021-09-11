Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

